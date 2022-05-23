Divock Origi will not be fit enough to feature for Liverpool against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Divock Origi has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League final.

The striker, who will leave Anfield this summer at the end of his contract, was not involved in the Reds’ 3-1 defeat of Wolves on the final day of the season.

Origi was given a guard of honour and presented with a gift at full-time as Liverpool finished second in the table to Manchester City by just a point.

It was gratitude for eight years of service from the Belgian, having scored some crucial goals.

Origi netted in the 2019 Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur, while also played his part in the Reds ending their 30-year wait for a top-flight crown in 2020.

Liverpool aim to win a third piece of silverware this season - having triumphed in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup - when they take on Real Madrid for the European Cup in Paris next week.

But Origi will not feature after picking up a muscle injury.

What’s been said

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “We have our knocks, obviously.

“Div is definitely out for the final because he injured himself in the last second of the session yesterday.

“He had a muscle injury so five days will not be enough for him.”

Liverpool are also sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara after limping off against Wolves.

Klopp added: “Hopefully Thiago will have a chance and we will prepare.

“This season is incredible. It’s tough, you saw it today.

“We have five days to prepare for the final and that’s what we will do. We face an incredibly experienced team but that’s OK, that’s really OK.