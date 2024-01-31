Nat Phillips' Liverpool loan exit has been confirmed.

The defender has joined Championship club Cardiff City for the remainder of the season. Phillips is fifth-choice centre-back at Anfield and has been granted a second temporary departure of the campaign. Phillips spent the first half of 2023-24 at Celtic but made only eight appearances.

Now he moves to Cardiff hoping that to help propel them towards the play-offs. Speaking to the club's website, Phillips said: "I think it’s a great stadium, a great city and a big club. I think the Club has ambitions to compete, and we’re in a decent position in the league. That made it an exciting move.

“We want to give it a good push for this second half of the season now. I want to play well for the team, and hopefully that will come with success. I spoke to the gaffer about how he wants me and the team to play, and it felt like a good fit.