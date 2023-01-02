Jurgen Klopp says if any Liverpool players will leave during January transfer window

The January transfer window is now officially open with Liverpool already signing Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp insists that no Liverpool player is yet to approach him about a potential January departure.

The winter window is now open, with the Reds already signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million.

Advertisement

But January also offers an opportunity for players to complete possible exits from Anfield - whether that be fringe players wanting game-time elsewhere or youngster heading out on loan for senior experience.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s trip to Brentford - which took place after the 2-1 win over Leicester City last Friday - Klopp said: “Nobody came to me so far and asked if they can leave the club. If that is the case, I am always open because the last thing I want to do is force someone to stay at Liverpool - really not.