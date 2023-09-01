Jurgen Klopp says if Liverpool have received a deadline day bid for Mo Salah from Saudi Arabia
Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Jurgen Klopp provides Mohamed Salah update.
Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed Liverpool will not be selling Mo Salah on transfer deadline day.
The Reds’ talisman is the subject of interest from Suadi Arabia outfit Al-Ittihad - with reports suggesting they could lodge a bid in excess of £120 million.
Liverpool have already had Fabinho poached by Al-Ittihad while Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have made moves to the Gulf state sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli respectively. The Saudi transfer window does not close until 20 September although Liverpool would be unable to find a replacement for Salah if sold later than today.
Regardeless of that, Klopp - speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash against Aston Villa on Sunday - insisted Salah won’t be leaving under any circumstances - and is not aware an offer has even been lodged. The Liverpool boss said: “The position remains the same. No doubt about that. Nothing else to say. Not as far as I know (an offer has been made) but that doesn’t mean a lot to be honest.”