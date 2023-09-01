Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account.

Liverpool have already had Fabinho poached by Al-Ittihad while Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have made moves to the Gulf state sides Al-Ettifaq and Al-Ahli respectively. The Saudi transfer window does not close until 20 September although Liverpool would be unable to find a replacement for Salah if sold later than today.

Regardeless of that, Klopp - speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ clash against Aston Villa on Sunday - insisted Salah won’t be leaving under any circumstances - and is not aware an offer has even been lodged. The Liverpool boss said: “The position remains the same. No doubt about that. Nothing else to say. Not as far as I know (an offer has been made) but that doesn’t mean a lot to be honest.”