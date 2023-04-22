Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino has not played his final game for Liverpool.

The striker has suffered a muscle injury which has ruled him out of the Reds’ next three games - against Nottingham Forest today along with clashes with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool only have eight games remaining before Firmino brings the curtain down on his Anfield career. The Brazil international has opted to depart at the end of his contract and has etched himself into club folklore.

Firmino has scored 109 goals in 360 appearances for the Reds - helping win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since his £29 million arrival from Hoffenheim in 2015.

This term, Firmino has bagged 11 goals in 33 outings and Klopp is optimistic it won’t end there.

Advertisement

Advertisement