Jurgen Klopp says if Roberto Firmino will play again for Liverpool after injury blow

Roberto Firmino will miss Liverpool’s games against Nottngham Forest, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Apr 2023, 22:24 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 05:00 BST
Roberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty ImagesRoberto Firmino alongside Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Roberto Firmino has not played his final game for Liverpool.

The striker has suffered a muscle injury which has ruled him out of the Reds’ next three games - against Nottingham Forest today along with clashes with West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool only have eight games remaining before Firmino brings the curtain down on his Anfield career. The Brazil international has opted to depart at the end of his contract and has etched himself into club folklore.

Firmino has scored 109 goals in 360 appearances for the Reds - helping win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since his £29 million arrival from Hoffenheim in 2015.

This term, Firmino has bagged 11 goals in 33 outings and Klopp is optimistic it won’t end there.

Asked if Firmino may play again for the Reds this term at his pre-Forest press conference, Klopp replied: “I really, really really hope so - and I think so as well.”

