Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp gives an update on Nat Phillips.

Nat Phillips. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s unsure if Nat Phillips will depart Liverpool before the transfer window closes.

The defender has once again been on the periphery of the Reds’ squad this season. He’s made just five appearances in total having been behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the centre-back pecking order.

Phillips left Anfield last January to join AFC Bournemouth on loan - helping them to win promotion to the Premier League.

Reports have suggested that the former Bolton man has been in negotiations about a potential departure before the window shuts at 11pm on 31 January.

But Klopp admits Phillips’ future will depend on the offers lodged to Liverpool.

Klopp said: “That depends on the offers. We have to be prepared for pretty much everything. The 31st is the deadline day and we will see. I don’t know.”