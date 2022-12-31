Liverpool claimed a 3-1 victory over Leicester City but were below their best.

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘really good’ performance in Liverpool’s defeat of Leicester City.

The Reds battled to a 2-1 victory over the Foxes to move within two points of the Premier League top four at Anfield.

Advertisement

Liverpool were short of their best in their final game of 2022 and needed two own goals and Wout Faes to pick up a win.

Alexander-Arnold was one of the Reds’ best performers, however. He helped create Klopp’s side equaliser before displaying his defensive quality to nullify the threat of Leicester’s Harvey Barnes.

And Klopp saluted the England international’s display.

The Liverpool boss said: “Really good and not the first time. It was good, to be honest. It was really good, very helpful and very important in these moments. Very, very helpful. I think everybody knows how good Harvey Barnes is in these moments and Trent did exceptionally well. We had a few good performances, really good performances but the majority were not on top of their game, let me say it like this, and that’s why this can happen.

Advertisement

Advertisement