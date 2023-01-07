Liverpool face Wolves in the FA Cup and Cody Gakpo could make his debut.

Jurgen Klopp says Cody Gakpo has looked 'really good' since arriving at Liverpool.

The forward has joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million. However, he could not feature in Monday's 3-1 loss to Brentford as he had not been registered by the Premier League.

Advertisement

That meant that Gakpo also had to wait to train with the rest of his Liverpool team-mates as he waited for paperwork to be ratified.

But the Holland international, who scored 17 goals this season for PSV before his departure, is now in the reckoning to make his debut when the Reds face Wolves in the FA Cup tonight (20.00 GMT).

Liverpool manager Klopp said: “Cody has been in for two training days and it’s a joy to watch, to be honest. In our situation, with injuries to the strikers it’s really nice to have a guy on the pitch who obviously is pretty natural in lots of things, the offensive part of the game and he knows where the goal stands, that’s very helpful. He’s obviously full of joy and enjoying each second in the moment, so it’s very good.