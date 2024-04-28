Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp insisted he again had to make changes to his starting line-up as Liverpool’s dismal form continued.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against West Ham United to lose further ground in the Premier League title race. Liverpool have now dropped points in four of their previous five league games, with their performance lacklustre at the London Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham the lead before half-time and although Liverpool did rally after the break, with Andy Robertson equalising before an Alphonse Areola own goal put the Reds ahead. Yet Michail Antonio headed home to equalise for the Hammers.

After a 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby, Klopp dropped Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate. Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah were among the players handed chances - and the Liverpool boss reckons the 21-year-old pair did ‘really well’.

Asked about the five chances, Klopp replied: “How I said, four games in 10 days. If you can find a manager who can play the same team in four games... I said that will be in the next generation, not me anymore. I try to do what I think is right and I thought the boys who came on did really well. Cody [Gakpo] didn't start the last game because of his private situation. Harvey played really well.