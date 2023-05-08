Liverpool’s next fixture is against Leicester City in the Premier League after a 1-0 win against Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp is delighted Liverpool have a nine-day break before their next fixture.

The Reds earned a sixth successive victory as they beat Brentford 1-0 an Anfield on Saturday. What’s more, it was Liverpool’s third home win within seven days after triumphing over Tottenham and Fulham respectively.

It brings the end to an intense period before Klopp’s men make the trip to Leicester City on Monday 15 May. And although Liverpool have plenty of momentum behind them, having another midweek match would have left them ‘completely knackered’.

Klopp said in his post-Brentford press conference: “Great news, absolutely. Imagine we would have played now on Tuesday again, we would be completely knackered. It’s really fine. You could see that today, there was one team who had a full week and one team who played only three days ago a super-intense game as well, and before that three days ago a super-intense game as well.

“Winning three in a row at home is absolutely special. I really think the people who saw the game today in the stadium, it will not be a game they tell their grandchildren about but it’s a game [where] there was a lot to enjoy because the fight was exceptional.

