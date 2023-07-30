Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted that there are still areas Liverpool can improve despite their despite their comprehensive victory over Leicester City.

The Reds cruised to a 4-0 win during their pre-season tour of Singapore. Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark and Diogo Jota were on target in the first half - although it wasn't as straightforward as the scoreline would suggest.

Leicester threatened on the counter-attack on several occasions when the game was goalless, with Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher making a fine save to deny Wilfred Ndidi.

The Reds made 10 changes at the interval and although only Ben Doak increased the scoreline, they were barely threatened.

Klopp felt that the team in the first period did not put ‘real pressure on the ball’ in certain scenarios - and that improved after the break.

On the win Klopp said: “Obviously we scored wonderful goals, that was good, created great other chances, that was good. First half, the high press didn't work pretty well. In moments it got better and then we won the ball high up the pitch, which is so important. But that's why we had these situations where Leicester could go through with the speed. It's really difficult for the full-backs in these moments to be in the right position.

“We started these kind of things slightly in between – everybody knows that's not new and not a problem, the thing is just the boys around the ball have to put real pressure on the ball. That's what we didn't do. Second half [was] much better. I think we realised that immediately, looked better. I said it's really important for us to see that because we spend a lot of time on that.

“In possession, again, first half looked in moments a bit stiff. Curtis [Jones] and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] in these moments are both sensational footballers and can do that. When we then found Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] in between the lines then it was really good and when we sped the game up it looked really good. We need to be calm but in some moments we were a bit too calm and the passing was not hard enough and quick enough, and then, in the end, not good enough. But a lot of good moments, it's just we can do better, so that's pretty much what I'm talking about.