Jurgen Klopp says when Cody Gakpo is expected to make his Liverpool debut

Cody Gakpo has signed for Liverpool. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp admits he does not feel Cody Gakpo will be available for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford.
The forward has completed a £37 million switch from PSV Eindhoven to Anfield. It will go through when the January transfer window opens so Gakpo cannot play against Leicester tomorrow.
Advertisement
The Reds travel to Brentford on 2 January but because that is a Bank Holiday, Klopp is noot optimistic paperwork to be ratified in time.
Klopp said: “We are very early, which is good. There might be a chance for Brentford but I think not really because of the Bank Joliday which some people have to sign on. We have until 1pm on 2 January. I’m not too positive it will happen. Probably Wolves.”