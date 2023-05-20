Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out Liverpool signing a defender in the summer.

The Reds have two games remaining this season as they aim to secure Champions League qualification. But a spot in the Europa League is much more likely and the upcoming transfer window will prove key for Liverpool to again challenge for major honours in 2023-24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfield is the main area Klopp is set to strengthen. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all departing Anfield while additional quality is required. However, some have suggested that Liverpool’s defence also needs strengthening - whether that’s to provide more competition to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back or bring in another centre-back.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash against Aston Villa, Klopp admitted that the Reds are looking at potentially recruiting in all but the goalkeeping department.