Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp discusses his summer plans.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 20th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out Liverpool signing a defender in the summer.

The Reds have two games remaining this season as they aim to secure Champions League qualification. But a spot in the Europa League is much more likely and the upcoming transfer window will prove key for Liverpool to again challenge for major honours in 2023-24.

Midfield is the main area Klopp is set to strengthen. James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all departing Anfield while additional quality is required. However, some have suggested that Liverpool’s defence also needs strengthening - whether that’s to provide more competition to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back or bring in another centre-back.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of today’s clash against Aston Villa, Klopp admitted that the Reds are looking at potentially recruiting in all but the goalkeeping department.

Klopp said: “We look in all departments... apart from goalkeeper. If there is a good one out there, I wouldn't deny [it]. We have to, and we do, look in all departments, in all areas of the pitch, definitely.”

