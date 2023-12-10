Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's win. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp admitted Lady Luck was on Liverpool's side in their comeback victory over Crystal Palace.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Palace to move top of the Premier League. Arsenal's 1-0 loss against Aston Villa means that Klopp's troops are now outright leaders.

Yet Liverpool were well below their best in south London. They struggled to find any sort of rhythm and fell behind when Jean-Philippe Mateta bagged from the penalty spot for the Eagles.

However, a controversial Jordan Ayew red card reduced Palace to 10 men and Liverpool were level just 90 seconds later when Mo Salah bagged his 200th goal for the club. And in stoppage-time, substitute Harvey Elliott netted a sublime goal from outside of the area to earn the visitors three points.

Klopp gave a candid verdict on his side's performance at full-time. He felt that the impact of his subs made a huge difference. The Liverpool manager said: "I'm a very happy manager in this moment, but I know we were lucky as well. If you only win your really good games you have no chance to be really successful, that's how it is, and obviously today was not a really good game from us. For 76 minutes it was a really bad performance. We did have rhythm changes; we didn't have any kind of acceleration. We had no timing. I don't know how often we were offside, it was horrendous, so that's always a bit of a sign that we are a bit too passive and stuff like this, when one passes the ball and the other is already there [in an offside position] it makes no sense. I think in the beginning, Crystal Palace was not extremely high on confidence – it looked a little bit like that. They didn't really go for us. They were good but we made it happen for them as well, with bad passes and losing the ball in the wrong moment.

"They could've had a penalty in the first half. It was a foul on Wata (Endo) [in the build-up]; I think that was a foul, or at least in the first moment it was a foul. Then we conceded when they got the penalty, and it looked like we needed that today a little bit. Of course, on top of that then they got the red card and we scored directly after that. That's all helpful and that's why I said we were lucky as well, definitely. But what we did from 76 to 105 [minutes] or whatever, that was really good because we all know against 10 men you can have much more problems than we had today.

