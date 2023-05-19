Register
Jurgen Klopp sends blunt transfer message to Tottenham and Brighton over £20m Liverpool star

Liverpool transfer news as Jurgen Klopp responds to Caoimhin Kelleher question.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th May 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:25 BST

Jurgen Klopp has insisted it would take an ‘extraordinary offer’ for Liverpool to sell Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer transfer window.

The goalkeeper firmly remains second-choice at Anfield behind No.1 Alisson Becker. This season, Kelleher has played just three times for the Reds - and only 20 throughout his senior club career.

The Republic of Ireland international is now 24 and there have been suggestions he’ll want to depart and kickstart his senior career. Kelleher has been linked with several clubs ahead of the transfer window opening - including Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Brentford.

But Klopp expects Kelleher, who is under contract until 2026, to stay at Liverpool for 2023-24.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ Premier League fixture against Aston Villa tomorrow, Klopp said: “I honestly can’t see Caoim leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say.”

Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are in talks with extending third-choice keeper Adrian’s contract. The 36-year-old has served as third-choice stopper over the past two seasons and been at Liverpool since 2019.

Klopp said: “Adrian, if we do not say goodbye (against Villa) then what does that mean? He probably stays. It’s not decided yet finally but I have a good feeling we keep working together.”

Kelleher’s price tag has been slapped at £20 million, according to the Irish Independent.

