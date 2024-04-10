Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp admits that he can understand why a section of Liverpool fans are protesting against a rise in ticket prices.

Fan group Spion Kop 1906 have expressed their disappointment that season tickets and members match-day tickets will be raised by 2% by owners Fenway Sports Group for the 2024-25 campaign. Juniors and local ticket prices have been frozen.

As a result of the price hike, there will be no flags on the Kop before the Reds’ Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta at Anfield on Thursday night, after Spion Kop 1906 agreed with decision with other supporters’ groups.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, is hopeful that talks between FSG and fans will ensure. And he’s urged those inside Anfield to get behind his side between the first and final whistle.

The Liverpool manager said: “The flags are not there no? As long as the people are there it’s all good. I understand the concerns and discussions, definitely. It’s a tricky one from my point of view. I didn’t know it happened, I was told about it pretty much before the press conference. The opinion is clear, we want to make the stadium available for everybody.

“We are a self-sustainable club, as long I am here I can tell everyone each pound we earned, it went directly back into football. It’s not wasted on something. There are a lot of good things the club are doing but I understand 100% where supporters are coming from and am pretty sure they will find a solution.

