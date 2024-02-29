Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp is adamant that Liverpool's fledgling talents can become regular starters in the future - and there is no need for fans to clamour for a raft of new players in the summer transfer window.

The Reds' youngsters stepped up to the fore yet again to ensure they reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Southampton. Amid an injury crisis, with key men Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota all absent, rookies Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns helped Liverpool claim a stunning 1-0 triumph over Chelsea to lift the Carabao Cup at Wembley.

And three days later, they played a massive part to keep Liverpool's quadruple hopes alive. Clark and McConnell started against Southampton while Lewis Koumas was handed a debut - and the 18-year-old opened the scoring in the 44th minute.

Then in the second half, Danns, also 18, came on to deliver an electric cameo as he fired a double. He scored his first senior goal for his boyhood club with a composed finish before pouncing on a loose ball to ensure the Reds will face Manchester United in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Danns, who has scored 21 times for the academy this term, is the new Toast of Anfield and the name on every supporter's lips. But Klopp compared the teenager to darts teenage sensation Luke Littler and insisted pressure should not be mounted on him.

"I understand 100 per cent but it's a little bit like with the new darts sensation," said the Liverpool chief. "It's fine for tonight, absolutely, but from tomorrow on leave the boys in the corner please and don't ask where are they now, where are they now, where are they now. They have a lot to improve, a lot to learn. They will have their moments and in the moment, with our squad situation, they will have more moments than they ever have expected probably, so that's one thing.

"The other is they're exceptional talents. Of course it's not natural that a boy, 18 years old, comes in that situation and he's just calm as you like and chips the balls there. The second goal I would have expected from him because he has that in him – that he really arrives there in these moments. He saw when Conor [Bradley] shot, he was hoping and when Conor finished the situation he was hoping that the goalie can save it."

Other youngsters who started against Southampton were Jarell Quansah (21), Harvey Elliott and Conor Bradley (both 20) while there was a debut off the bench for 16-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni and an outing for Kaide Gordon (19). Teenage duo Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak were not involved because of injury but are highly regarded.

And the talent coming through is why Klopp believes whoever succeeds him as Liverpool manager at the end of the season will not require a bevy of fresh faces. Klopp added: "Yes, it's exceptional but we said a couple of times that the future doesn't look that bad. Don't forget it in the moment when the transfer window opens that there are a couple of pretty promising players already here. Don't close the door for them with 12 signings or whatever.