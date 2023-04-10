Mo Salah missed a penalty in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he will hold talks with Mo Salah about whether he’ll remain on Liverpool penalty duties in the future.

The Reds forward missed a second straight spot-kick in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the Gunners raced ahead through goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus inside 28 minutes, Salah reduced the deficit for the home side before half-time. Then only eight minutes into the second period, Liverpool were presented with a gilt-edged chance to equalise when Diogo Jota was brought down by Rob Holding inside the 18-yard box.

Salah had sent a penalty wide in a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last month but again took up the responsibility. The Egyptian opted for precision over power - but saw his effort strike the post.

Klopp didn’t watch Salah’s penalty in real time - and the pair will speak about whether he retains his role. Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Liverpool manager said: “I only saw the penalty after the game. I thought a few people in the crowd reacted. When you don’t see the penalty, you react on what the people see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“A few people obviously thought the ball was in but it missed the goal. That’s why I had for a second, the fist [pump] then I realised no-one was really celebrating and the ball was not in.

“That’s something we will talk about but not here.”