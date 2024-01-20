Liverpool will have four defenders missing so it means that Conor Bradley is primed to feature for the first time in the Premier League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are primed to hand out their latest Premier League debut when they travel to AFC Bournemouth on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds make the trip to the south coast with numbers depleted. There will be a total of eight senior players unavailable because of a mixture of injuries and international duty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of those who won't be included in Jurgen Klopp's squad is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The vice-captain has been magnificent so far this season, scoring two goals and recording nine assists in 25 appearances. Yet a knee injury means he won't be back, although is close to a return.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three full-backs who Liverpool must cope without. On the left-hand side, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have respective shoulder and collarbone injuries. The odds of them being sidelined with similar, unusual problems are probably greater than Joe Gomez - who has deputised adeptly in the pair's absence - from firing a hat-trick against Bournemouth.

And with Joel Matip facing the prospect of missing the remainder of the campaign after having knee surgery for a ruptured ACL, Klopp's options are scarce in defence as Liverpool aim to go five points clear at the summit of the table.

It means, in all likely truth, that Conor Bradley will feature on the right-hand side of the rearguard against Bournemouth in what will represent a maiden outing in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been five appearances in the Carabao Cup after making his full debut in a 3-0 victory over Norwich City in September 2022, as well as a Champions League bow in a 3-2 win against AC Milan at the San Siro - along with two games in the FA Cup and Europa League respectively. Yet the Northern Ireland international is still to play in England's top flight.

Certainly, it will be a marked step up for Bradley, although his loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season augurs well. The 20-year-old registered seven goals and six assists in 53 matches for the Trotters, who finished in the League One play-offs and were crowned EFL Trophy winners at Wembley.

It was that spell away from Anfield, coupled with a back injury suffered in pre-season that ruled him out for the best part of four months, that has delayed Bradley a Premier League inauguration.

Given Bradley's performance in the 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg triumph over Fulham. In his most prominent game to date, the former Dungannon Swifts youngster scarcely put a foot wrong. Not only did he help nullify the potent attacking threats of Willian and Antonee Robinson down the Cottagers' left flank but also had an eye-catching impact going forward, completing two key passes and two dribbles. Klopp was left enthused after the game. The Anfield chief said: “I told him before the game already I was waiting for that moment that we can give him the opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was really waiting for it because when he got injured in pre-season, my opinion about him was already here [high] and then he was out for a pretty long time. A top boy. Today was pretty intense for him. Somebody has to drive him home hopefully because he really is sitting in the dressing room and doesn’t look great!

“He gave his absolute everything and it’s just so nice to see, it’s really so nice to see. And the next is sitting outside on the bench already. That’s really cool that he could show how good he already is and, of course, so much more to come. In the first goal, things like this happen, but if you are a defender there will always be an involvement in a goal somehow. But it’s all about how quick can you get into the game again and I didn’t see any kind of reaction – I liked that a lot.”