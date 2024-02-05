Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he would name the same Liverpool starting line-up against Arsenal if the game was to be replayed.

The Reds suffered a comprehensive 3-1 loss to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium as their lead at the summit of the Premier League table was slashed to two points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool were well below their best in north London and got exactly what they deserved. The visitors registered just one shot on target and their goal arrived through a fortunate own goal through Gabriel Magalhaes. That's despite the Reds winning 2-0 when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round last month.

Klopp made three changes from the 4-1 routing of Chelsea. Dominik Szoboszlai had to miss the game with an injury while Darwin Nunez featured on the bench after a swollen ankle.

After the Chelsea win, Klopp admitted that his players 'looked knackered' in the dressing room.

I understand 100 per cent where you are coming from and stuff like this. I have to make a line-up. Would I make the same line-up again? Yes. That's actually the only thing how I can judge it. After seeing the game, maybe not.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without seeing the game, I would do it the same. Dom [Szoboszlai] couldn't start, he is out injured actually, so we had to make another change as well and these kind of things.

That's all normal. It's not about that. With these boys, we can play much better football. That's actually the one thing we take – we want to and have to play better football and we will. For today, again it's a kind of a strange one because, yes, they started well, but that's what you should expect. Home game, Arsenal, we beat them here a few weeks ago in the FA Cup… actually the first half in the FA Cup was a similar first half, they had more chances in that game than today but then we didn't concede and that's obviously a big difference.

Could we have defended better? Yes, definitely, 100 per cent, but that's how it is and they probably deserved the goal with the game they played, but we stayed in the game and 1-0 is really not a result where you should think white flag and go home. We got a present for our first goal, we forced it, but then, as I said, the story of the second half, we will never know how it would have been if we don't concede the goal.