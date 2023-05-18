Jurgen Klopp suspended by the FA for comments following Tottenham clash

The manager has been hit with a ban following his actions against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp has been suspended by the FA for comments he made after his side’s 4-3 win over Tottenham last month.

The Reds scored a dramatic victory at Anfield thanks to a goal in added time from Diogo Jota in what was a particularly heated game that saw Klopp carded in the second half by Tierney for protesting a free kick against Mohamed Salah.

Also, ashe celebrated Jota’s late winner, he ran towards the fourth official John Brookes and celebrated in his face comically pulling his hamstring in the process.

According to the FA’s official website, Klopp has been suspended from the touchline for two matches and fined £75,000 following media comments that he made after Liverpool’s win over Spurs.

The first match of the manager’s touchline ban is effective immediately and the second is suspended until the end of the 2023/24 season on the condition that he does not commit any further breaches of FA Rule E3 in the meantime.

The comments in question were said during his post-match interview of that victory as he directed his comments towards Paul Tierney, a referee he’s had a discourse with in the past, speaking about his ‘history’ with the official. -

“It was very emotional of course,” he began. “Especially the situation before their third goal. How he (Tierney) can whistle a foul against Mo Salah up front when nobody… the linesman is there and keeps the flag down and then the ref whistles that.

“The next situation wouldn’t have happened if we had kept the ball there. Free-kick and then the ball is in [our net], that’s not cool. We have our story, our history with Mr Tierney.

“I really don’t know what this man has with us. I really don’t know. He will always say there’s nothing – and it’s not true, it cannot be. I have to say. It cannot be, I don’t understand it. I’m really not sure if it’s me because he looks at me… I don’t understand it.”

As per the ban, he will not be allowed to manage against Aston Villa at Anfield this weekend, but will only serve the second match if he doesn’t commit a further breach before the end of the season.

