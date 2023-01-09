Liverpool early team news and selection issues posed to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the trip to Brighton.

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Wolves in the FA Cup third round.

Now the Reds must cram a replay into their diary as they aim to continue their defence of the silverware.

But before Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux, Jurgen Klopp is preparing for a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Here’s an early look at some of the selection questions posed to the Reds boss.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker made a huge gaffe for Wolves' opening goal. But, to his credit, the Brazilian has been Liverpool's saviour on a multitude of occasions this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting to find his rhythm after recording back-to-back assists. He was replaced by Joe Gomez late on but there’s little chance the academy product will be rested.

With Virgil van Dijk injured for potentially the rest of the month, Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip will remain the Reds' centre-back pairing. Matip got away with one big error against Wolves but both were solid throughout on the whole.

On the left-hand side, Andy Robertson has proven he's undisputed first choice ahead of Kostas Tsimikas despite not having his best game.

Midfield

The lack of challenges and the way Liverpool were cut through was alarming against Wolves.

Fabinho again was a shadow of his former self and any hopes he'll play his way back into form can no longer be relied on.

Jordan Henderson was subdued and Thiago Alcantara was as much to blame as Alisson for Wolves' opener for his overconfidence on the ball in a dangerous area.

Naby Keita's 22-minute cameo off the bench was everything Liverpool fans hoped for when he was signed for £52 million in 2018. There was dynamism, thrust and, most importantly, a willingness to drive at the opposition. The Guinea international's had his well-documented injury problems at Anfield and is out of contract in the summer.

Yet Keita has shown that he can't be ignored and a calculated gamble to give him a sustained run in the team must be pondered.

Harvey Elliott’s come in for unfair flak of late and may be used as an impact substitute, while it’ll be interesting if James Milner returns from a hamstring injury.

Forwards

Mo Salah netted the second goal but was lacklustre for much of the Wolves game.

Darwin Nunez took his goal superbly and with Diogo Jota absent and Roberto Firmino still yet to return from a calf problem, he'll continue to spearhead the attack.

Klopp has a decision whether to give Cody Gakpo a Premier League debut. The January signing from PSV Eindhoven had some decent moments against Wolves as he played a part in Salah’s goal - but looked a little lost in the system at times. By his own admission, his performance was sloppy.

That's understandable given Gakpo is still adapting to Klopp's way of thinking and he may be doubtful to start in such an important game against a fluent footballing side in Brighton. The Liverpool manager may want someone who knows his system, although Gakpo does have a free week to acclimatise further.