Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a big summer window at Anfield even if Liverpool fail to make the Premier League top four.

Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group to back him in the transfer market this summer regardless of whether Champions League qualification is secured.

With seven points currently separating the Reds from the Premier League top four, their participation in Europe's premier cup competition next term remains in doubt.

Missing out would represent a serious financial blow for the club, but Klopp insists they simply cannot afford for it to have too big an impact on their spending during a key summer.

In fact, the German wants plans for that rebuild to have been settled upon long before Liverpool's finishing position is ultimately decided.

He said: "It's not helpful [if we don't get Champions League]. Money always has an impact. But this cannot be that much of an impact, let me say it like this.

"Of course it is influential but this is a summer where we have to be in the market, definitely.

"I am sorry that we cannot guarantee the Champions League at this moment but it's not done yet, we will fight for it, so we don't have to talk about it as though it is not possible. But it is tricky and difficult and if [we qualify], it will be a late decision, I guess.

"We have to start doing work earlier than before we know where we will end up position-wise and European competition-wise, so these things are clear here."

It is no secret that FSG are currently seeking external investment in Liverpool that would help provide Klopp with the funds to retool his squad this summer.

But the Reds boss appeared to suggest that he has achieved enough in recent years to earn their backing regardless of how that search pans out.

He added: "I am optimistic when he (John W Henry) is optimistic because it is his business. I am not involved in the search for investors. Not yet! That would be funny! I can be, by the way, I did that at Dortmund once. Who cares...

"So my job is to make it 100% clear what we need from a sports point of view and then other people are responsible for giving us the resources or whatever. I have nothing to do with that.

"So I think we've played five years in a row in the Champions League, which is massive and we went to the final three times in that time, which is massive from a money point of view.

"We built a stand and a training ground and the club is in a really good place, but around us, a few people are speeding up a little bit and you cannot ignore that. You cannot ignore that.

"It's still about bringing in the right players, it's not about bringing in a lot. It's about the right player. And thank God in the world of football there are a lot of right players. Not all of them are affordable, or want to come but there are a lot of really good players out there. That is it."

Klopp also insisted that his full focus is still on doing the best job he can with Liverpool's current squad, which includes players who have brought every trophy available to Anfield under his guidance.

"The only reason I don't like to talk too much about it now is because there are a lot of games to play," he continued.

"You always ask about transfers or something but no, this team is the basis for what we do and it always was the basis for what we do. And even now, when people are in the mood to [say] 'he should go and he can go and bam bam bam'. My God, calm down please!

"Have a look, go on YouTube and remind yourselves 'my God, that is what he did, he throws his heart and soul on to the pitch'. That doesn't mean we have to be thankful to him for the rest of his life but that's still in there, so let's make a decision at the end of the season and while we are together, let's support this group together with me with all we have. That is all I am asking for to be honest. And then we can talk about everything.