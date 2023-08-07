Jurgen Klopp unleashes exciting Liverpool attack but four absent for final friendly

Liverpool have named their team for their final pre-season friendly of the summer against SV Darmstadt 98.

And Jurgen Klopp has named a four-pronged attack for the clash with the German side at Preston North End’s Deepdale.

Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all start for the Reds. It is possible that Gakpo will feature in an advanced midfield role, having done so in previous games.

In total, two changes have been made from the 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich. Diaz comes in for Curtis Jones while Ibrahima Konate replaced Joel Matip in defence.

On the bench, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are not fit enough to be involved. The pair returned to training last weekend as they come back from respective hip and adductor operations.

Nat Phillips is another senior player absent while Conor Bradley works his way back from a knock.

Livepool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah, Jota.