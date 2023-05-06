Register
Jurgen Klopp unleashes mouthwatering Liverpool attack amid three changes vs Brentford

Liverpool team news for the Premier League fixture against Brentford.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 6th May 2023, 16:28 BST
Updated 6th May 2023, 16:31 BST

Liverpool have made three changes for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds go in pursuit of a sixth successive win after a 1-0 triumph over Fulham earlier this week. And Jurgen Klopp has opted to restore Diogo Jota to his starting line-up. The Portugal international has been troubled with a back injury of late but is fit enough to feature from the outset and replaces Luis Diaz.

Jordan Henderson was doubtful for the game and features on the bench. He’s replaced by Cody Gakpo, with Klopp seemingly switching formations to a 4-2-3-1. Certainly, Liverpool’s four-pronged attack have the scope to be flexible, as it remains to be seen which roles Jota, Gakpo and Darwin Nunez will be deployed in. Mo Salah is highly likely feature on the right flank.

The other change is that Andy Robertson is restored at left-back for Kostas Tsimikas.

Brentford made two changes from last weekend’s win over Nottingham Forest, with Zanka and Frank Onyenka coming in for Mikkel Damsgaard and Kevin Schade.

  • Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Nunez. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Tsimikas, Diaz, Carvalho, Matip.
  • Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Onyeka, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney. Subs: Schade, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Ajer, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Roerslev, Cox.
