Liverpool look to sign off before the international break with a victory when they face Brentford at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

The Reds have been lacklustre in their previous two games and Jurgen Klopp will quickly want to stamp the poor form out. A last-gasp 1-1 draw against Luton Town was followed up by a dismal 3-2 Europa League loss to Toulouse earlier this week.

But Liverpool's performances in most of their games this season have been impressive - and they have a chance to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur in the table with a victory against Brentford.

The Reds won't be underestimating the Bees, though, and they have some injury concerns. Curtis Jones (hamstring) is ruled out while Ryan Gravenberch (knee) is a doubt. It means that Klopp could have up to five midfielders absent along with the suspended Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (calf).

Ahead of kick-off, here's the Liverpool team predicted.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker The Brazil No.1 will come back in between the posts after Caoimhin Kelleher deputised against Toulouse.

2 . RB - Joe Gomez One of Liverpool's better performers against Toulouse and he could continue in the role given the injury issues.

3 . CB - Ibrahima Konate Re-established himself as first choice in the Premier League having been down the pecking order earlier in the season.