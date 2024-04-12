Four Liverpool players who 'lost the plot' clear as Jurgen Klopp aims touchline fury at one star
Jurgen Klopp was left incensed. The Liverpool manager could not hide his fume either.
After the Reds' shock and sobering 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals, Klopp gave a frank verdict on the performance.
He admitted that his troops 'lost the plot' at times, meaning they face the failure of claiming a European trophy in Klopp's final season in the Anfield hot seat.
The German's assessment will scarcely be contested. Liverpool were, to man, abject. No-one could have predicted a Reds side joint-top of the Premier League succumbing to an Atalanta outfit just sixth in Serie A. Klopp's verdict could not be more correct. There were mistakes awash - one in particular left him issuing a tirade of criticism at Joe Gomez.
The defender has never scored for Liverpool in 218 appearances. There have been a couple of close shaves but a maiden goal eludes. However, with Liverpool trailing by two goals, Gomez decided to try his luck from at least 30 yards after Atalanta cleared a corner in a bid to reduce the deficit. His effort whistled well into the Kop. Klopp was irked.
In truth, if there is something growing tiresome and futile then it's sections of supporters urging Gomez to shoot when he has the ball in the final third.
Dominik Szoboszlai gifted Atalanta their third goal when he tamely gave away the ball inside Liverpool's half. Why he tried to flick the ball back to Ibrahima Konate when under pressure was another baffling decision.
And Kostas Tsimikas being dragged well out of position in an attempt to win the ball when Cody Gakpo was already applying pressure left acres of space down Liverpool's left flank, with Gianluca Scamacca duly punishing in the 37th minute.
Perhaps what shouldn’t be forgotten is the miss of Darwin Nunez when the game was goalless. Curtis Jones played an excellent through ball into the path of the Uruguay striker, who had just the Atalanta keeper Juan Musso to beat. Given the angle he found himself at, it was clear a left-footed shot was needed. However, Nunez attempted to go for goal with his right. Musso was barely troubled - the effort wasn’t even close to shaving the post.
There were more errors throughout the evening. But in terms of poor decision-making, they were the four that stood out. Now Liverpool have to produce their latest European miracle in Bergamo.
