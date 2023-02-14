Liverpool’s boss reached 250 games in charge last night, but have been his standout moments?

Liverpool’s Merseyside derby win over Everton was a welcome return to form, but it was also a momentous occasion for Jurgen Klopp as he reached 250 games in charge.

Having joined in 2015, the German has achieved great success during his time in England, helping Liverpool to win their first Premier League title, as well as also collecting every other trophy available on the way, but his greatest achievement would be reinstating Liverpool as a driving force in European and English football.

During his tenure we’ve seen all manner of exciting games, both domestically and in Europe, as fans have been treated to one of the most successful spells in their club’s history.

Given his achievement, we’ve decided to take a trip down memory lane and select the top 11 games from Klopp’s Liverpool career, which certainly wasn’t an easy task by any means.

Take a look below...

Complete Merseyside Derby Domination: Liverpool 4-0 Everton - April 20, 2016 An utterly dominant derby-day display saw Klopp's side win 4-0 thanks to goals from Origi, Sakho, Daniel Sturridge and Coutinho. Although, this may be the most dominant Merseyside win for the German manager, as his managed 67% possession and 37 shots compared to Everton's 3...

Trent's Best Night? Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool - December 26, 2019 Liverpool headed to second-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium expecting a tough game against a side in-form as they looked to put a marker down on their title charge. Trent Alexander-Arnold then produced arguably his best ever game at the club with one goal and two assists in an utterly brilliant attacking display that the Foxes simply couldn't handle.

Starting to Dream: Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United - January 19, 2020 Goals from Van Dijk and Salah gave Liverpool a crucial win that saw fans finally start to believe the title was theirs. There aren't many better moments at Anfield under Klopp than the atmosphere surrounding Salah's goal to confirm the 2-0 victory, as Alisson's quick-thinking put Salah through one-on-one with David de Gea as he held off Dan James to secure another brilliant solo goal.

Lallana, Klopp's Norwich Saviour: Norwich City 4-5 Liverpool - January 23, 2016 Early in Klopp's Liverpool career his side played out a PL classic away at Carrow Road. A last-gasp winner from Adam Lallana saw Liverpool take all three points in added-time, but it also saw Klopp lose his glasses in the celebrations - what a game!