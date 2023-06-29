The dominos are starting to coming into effect. Things are starting to fall into place. Business in the summer transfer window is beginning to heat up and deals are being made.

Things have perhaps been slower than some Liverpool fans would have hoped for so far. The swift swoop for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton was saluted by Kopites - especially for an initial fee of £35 million. Yet despite Jurgen Klopp targeting another midfielder and a defender, there patience has been required.

It's also been fairly slow when it comes to outgoings, too. Fabio Carvalho is expected to depart on loan to RB Leipzig to garner regular top-flight football. Meanwhile, Leighton Clarkson was sold to Aberdeen while he's been joined by Rhys Williams on a season-long loan. But not too many other senior players may exit Anfield. Nat Phillips is one candidate, with Leeds reportedly keen.

Caoimhin Kelleher's future remains intriguing. Klopp was adamant that it would take an 'extraordinary offer' for the goalkeeper to leave Liverpool in the window. However, that is at odds with Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, who said that he expects Kelleher to depart Anfield for regular game-time during the international break earlier this month.

Kelleher is held in the highest regard by Klopp and his coaching staff. However, he's behind arguably the world's best keeper in Alisson Becker in the pecking order. Aged 24, Kelleher has made just 21 appearances for Liverpool - a total far too scant for a stopper of his quality.

Plenty concur that the former Ringmahon Rangers youth player could be first choice at a Premier League club in his own right. If a fair offer made its way to Liverpool's doorstep that matched their valuation - mooted to be at least £20 million - then Klopp may reluctantly agree to a transfer.

However, the options that may be presented Kelleher's way are seemingly evaporating. Tottenham, Brentford and Brighton were all suggested as potential suitors - but have made moves of their own.

Spurs have brought in Guglielmo Vicario from Serie A outfit Empoli for a fee of £17 million. Tottenham will no longer be an option but it may have also put paid to Brentford making a swoop.

The Bees' David Raya had been an option for Spurs. However, it would be assumed that interest in the Spain international has been parked. Thomas Frank's side have also signed Mark Flekken from Freiburg for a fee of around £11 million. Raya is said to be wanted by Manchester United as a replacement for David De Gea, although links to Inter Milan's Andre Onana have been stronger.

As for Brighton, they are said to closing in on a move for Anderlecht's Bert Verbruggen worth £17 million.

Options, it appears, may be sparse for Kelleher. Burnley were also pursuing Verbruggen so perhaps that could see them turn to Anfield. There is always the possibility of dropping to the Championship and joining a side expected to compete for promotion. Leicester City could potentially be in the market for the keeper. Perhaps even a move abroad may appeal.