Jurgen Klopp’s strongest Liverpool line-up and bench if injuries clear and new duo settle - gallery

How Liverpool could line-up in an ideal world.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 06:41 BST

Liverpool return to action this weekend following the international break when they travel to Wolves (12.30 BST).

The Reds have made a positive start to the season, having picked up 10 points from their opening four matches. That’s despite Liverpool having a summer that proved busier than most could have expected.

In terms of the trip to Wolves, Klopp will be without Virgil van Dijk, whose suspension was extended by one game by the FA following his sending-off in the 2-1 victory over Newcastle United. Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate, while Thiago Alcantara is still to feature this term as he comes back from a hip issue.

In truth, it’ll be rare, if ever, when Klopp has a full Reds squad to select from. But if that is ever the case, there’ll not only be heated competition for a starting spot but a berth among the substitutes. Several Premier League-proven players may be forced to sit out.

In the hypothetical ideal world where everyone is fit and available, here’s a look at what might just be Klopp’s strongest starting XI and substitutes bench may look like.

Arguably the best goalkeeper in the world. He’ll be wanting more clean sheets than last season, mind you.

Was excellent as captain in the previous game against Aston Villa. Will continue to grow in his hybrid role.

Missed the previous two games with an injury but is first choice when fit.

The Liverpool captain will frustrated to be serving another match suspended but remains the bedrock of the team.

