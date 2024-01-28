Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A director of football has declared that Liverpool could face stern competition to replace Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds manager delivered the bombshell news on Friday that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season. Klopp's spent the past eight years in the Liverpool hot seat, guiding the club back to the European elite and winning six major trophies including the Champions League and Premier League.

However, his shock exit means that owners Fenway Sports Group's search for a replacement has started. Former Liverpool manager Xabi Alonso, currently in charge of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi have been tipped.

It could be a summer where several candidates have options, according to the Daily Telegraph. That's because there is uncertainty in regards to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% purchase of the club. Xavi has announced he'll leave Barcelona in May and it's also said that Thomas Tuchel could exit Bayern Munich. Gareth Southgate's position as England manager may also be uncertain after the European Championships.

One director of football, who is said to work and deals with Europe's top clubs, told the newspaper: “This promises to be a really big summer in terms of coaches moving between some of the top jobs. Klopp’s announcement is going to be just the start.

"What Liverpool do next will dictate some of the direction of travel, but there will be movement elsewhere regardless. There’s already a lot of talk about the United and Bayern jobs becoming available, then you’ve got the possibility of England and Germany, and there’s always the chance of Paris St-Germain making a change.