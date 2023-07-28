Jamie Carragher has issued his verdict on Jordan Henderson’s controversial move to Saudi Arabia.

Henderson ended his long stay at Anfield with a £12million switch to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq, but his decision to join the Saudi club has not gone down well. The midfielder has offered himself as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community throughout his career only to move to a country where people from that community are completely marginalised, and where homosexuality is illegal.

In fact, during Henderson’s announcement video, Al-Ettifaq blanked out the rainbow armband that the England star has worn in recent years.

Henderson has been accused of betraying and abandoning the community he claimed to defend, and Liverpool legend Carragher believes those criticisms are ‘justified’,” Carragher told The Telegraph.

“Henderson has a big problem to deal with because of his previous remarks in support of the LGBTQ+ community. I fully understand that criticism and it is justified. Jordan was heralded on the back of his speaking out so he has difficult questions to answer, and the critical reaction towards him will have a negative impact moving forward for those communities who cherish support from high profile figures.”

Carragher added: “When other footballers hear the criticism directed at him, they will not say ‘I can’t go to Saudi. They will be told by their advisors to keep their mouth shut in case they move there in future, thus avoiding accusations of hypocrisy.”

Speaking about whether he would consider taking a job in Saudi Arabia, Carragher wrote: “Since Steven Gerrard moved to the Saudi Pro League and offered Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson the chance to follow him, I have been asked so many questions about their decision you would think I was joining them.”

“I am not their spokesperson. I speak for myself, not those I respect. But as I consider the pros and cons of their career choice I am prepared to say this: if I was offered four times my salary to leave Sky Sports and CBS in order to cover the Saudi Pro League, my answer would be no.