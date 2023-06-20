Keep, loan or sell? Liverpool’s squad analysed ahead of the summer window - gallery

We look at Jurgen Klopp’s squad to ponder the status of every player in the squad.

With Liverpool targeting a big summer transfer window, there is expected to be plenty of movement both in and out of the club.

Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister has already been confirmed, as well as the exits of Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner. But there is still plenty of issues in the squad for Jurgen Klopp to attend to.

The squad possesses a lot of talented players, but there are question marks alongside those with a year left on their current deals, as well as young players who crave regular minutes. Although, it must be said this is still an incredibly talented squad overall. Midfield is the primary area of concern and we expect at least another midfield signing this summer, with the likes of Ryan Gravenberch (Bayern Munich) Khephren Thuram (Nice) Manu Kone (Borussia Monchengladbach) as the main names being listed.

As a result, we’ve decided to look at the squad as a whole to decide which players should stay, which should leave on a permanent deal and who deserves a loan spell away next season.

1 . Alisson Becker - Keep The Brazilian was the club’s Player of the Season and continues to be one of the best in the world in his position.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - Keep The back-up keeper has been linked with a move away as he believes he is ready for regular minutes, but there have been no concrete reports in recent weeks. If he were to leave, Liverpool would have to source a new back-up keeper, and it looks easier to keep a hold of the talented number two. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC

3 . Adrian - Keep Having just signed a new deal, the third-choice keeper will remain at the club.

4 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - Keep One of Liverpool’s starring players, he continues to develop in his new role and could be really exciting next season as a result.