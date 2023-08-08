Liverpool are having to work harder than expected this transfer window as they look to fill the gaps left by quite a hefty midfield exodus. The Premier League season is approaching and the Reds have a firm transfer plan in place — they’ve already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they’re in need of more defensive-minded midfielders.

While they continue their summer recruitment and adjust the team following the recent departures, we’ve taken a look at the fringe players currently on Liverpool’s roster. Here’s a look at nine Anfield stars whose future is something of a grey area at the club, and what we believe to be the smartest option for all parties involved moving forwards.