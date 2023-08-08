Keep, sell or loan: The future of 9 Liverpool fringe players and rising stars assessed — gallery
Liverpool still have time to move some players around before the summer transfer window closes.
Liverpool are having to work harder than expected this transfer window as they look to fill the gaps left by quite a hefty midfield exodus. The Premier League season is approaching and the Reds have a firm transfer plan in place — they’ve already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they’re in need of more defensive-minded midfielders.
While they continue their summer recruitment and adjust the team following the recent departures, we’ve taken a look at the fringe players currently on Liverpool’s roster. Here’s a look at nine Anfield stars whose future is something of a grey area at the club, and what we believe to be the smartest option for all parties involved moving forwards.