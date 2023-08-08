Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Keep, sell or loan: The future of 9 Liverpool fringe players and rising stars assessed — gallery

Liverpool still have time to move some players around before the summer transfer window closes.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:11 BST

Liverpool are having to work harder than expected this transfer window as they look to fill the gaps left by quite a hefty midfield exodus. The Premier League season is approaching and the Reds have a firm transfer plan in place — they’ve already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, but they’re in need of more defensive-minded midfielders.

While they continue their summer recruitment and adjust the team following the recent departures, we’ve taken a look at the fringe players currently on Liverpool’s roster. Here’s a look at nine Anfield stars whose future is something of a grey area at the club, and what we believe to be the smartest option for all parties involved moving forwards.

Contracted until 2026: Kelleher has always shown up whenever called upon and while he deserves regular minutes, Liverpool could really do with him for this season at least until they can bring in new options.

1. Caoimhin Kelleher — Keep

Contracted until 2026: Kelleher has always shown up whenever called upon and while he deserves regular minutes, Liverpool could really do with him for this season at least until they can bring in new options.

Contracted until 2024: Fallen massively out of favour in thr pecking order and at 36, the Reds won’t get much for a sale so may as well loan him out this season to get some game time and then let him go for free next summer.

2. Adrían — Loan

Contracted until 2024: Fallen massively out of favour in thr pecking order and at 36, the Reds won’t get much for a sale so may as well loan him out this season to get some game time and then let him go for free next summer.

Contracted until 2024: A tough one but played the fewest minutes out of all Liverpool centre-backs last season and a new defender is also on the shopping list. The Reds should cash in and get what they can before he leaves for free.

3. Joël Matip — Sell

Contracted until 2024: A tough one but played the fewest minutes out of all Liverpool centre-backs last season and a new defender is also on the shopping list. The Reds should cash in and get what they can before he leaves for free.

Contracted until 2027: A solid rotational option and can also cover right-back, which is now a position short on options.

4. Joe Gomez — Keep

Contracted until 2027: A solid rotational option and can also cover right-back, which is now a position short on options.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Premier League