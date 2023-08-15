Liverpool appear to have missed out on signing Romeo Lavia from Southampton.

Romeo Lavia has opted to join Chelsea over Liverpool because of the London side’s interest him in last summer.

That’s according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano as the midfielder closes in on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Reds saw three bids culminating at £45 million rejected for Lavia in their search for a new defensive midfielder. As a result, Chelsea stole a march on Jurgen Klopp‘s men and it’s been suggested they will pay £50 million plus add-ons.

Lavia only joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City but enjoyed an eye-catching 2022-23 season despite their relegation from the Premier League. The 19-year-old made 34 appearances in total and broke his way into the Belgium senior set-up.

Only weeks after he moved to the south coast, however, Chelsea made an attempt to sign Lavia for £50 million on summer transfer deadline day in 2022. And for that reason, it is said that’s why he has his heart set on a switch to the King’s Road.