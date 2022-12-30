Key James Maddison injury update as 12 players ruled out of Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool vs Leicester City team news in full ahead of the Anfield fixture.

Liverpool aim to close the gap in the race for the top four when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield tonight (20.00 GMT).

The Reds endured a tough start to the 2022-23 season and their chances of mounting another title challenge is already over.

Now Jurgen Klopp's focus is on ensuring his side qualify for the Champions League next term.

Liverpool head into the clash on the back of a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa. And a win against Leicester will see the Reds move within two points of the top four.

Klopp's side are set to be without six players. Roberto Firmino (calf) and James Milner (hamstring) are still absent, while Curtis Jones is set to again be unavailable.

Luis Diaz (knee) and Diogo Jota (calf) are long-term absentees while Arthur Melo continues his comeback from a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, 13th-placed Leicester have issues of their own.

Talisman James Maddison has been forced to see a knee specialist and there's no timeframe on when he'll be back. The midfielder was absent from the Foxes' 3-0 loss to Newcastle on Boxing Day, having been away with England at the World Cup.

“He was clearly getting treatment when he was out there and he and the medical team with England deemed him OK to train.

“He was training and available for games. He’s come back to here, looked to do some work and he has felt some pain in a different part of his knee. The medical team have assessed that, looked at that. He tried to go out onto the field to do some multidirectional work and he was getting a pain from it. The medical team have gone to see the specialist, to get another opinion on it to see where he’s at.”

