Key Liverpool pair not spotted in training ahead of Arsenal - but two players return

Things spotted in Liverpool training ahead of the Premier League fixture against Arsenal.

Liverpool have been put through their paces in training ahead of Sunday’s clash against Arsenal.

The Reds welcome the Premier League leaders to Anfield and Jurgen Klopp doesn’t need reminding of the importance of the clash. After a 0-0 draw at Chelsea earlier this week, Liverpool are now 10 points outside the top four and must win virtually every remaining game to have a hope of qualifying for the Champions League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are running away with the title and have been in barnstorming form throughout the campaign.

The Reds uploaded photos of Thursday’s session at the AXA Training Centre. However, Mo Salah was one of three players who could not be spotted.

The winger was dropped to the bench for the Chelsea stalemate against the backdrop of a 4-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City. Salah has scored 23 goals for Liverpool this season.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez were also not seen after both starting at Stamford Bridge. It’s approaching a year since Jota last scored a goal for the Reds, although he has struggled with a serious calf injury during that time.

However, Thiago Alcantara was back with the rest of his team-mates after being sidelined since February with a hip issue. Liverpool will be hopeful the midfielder can at least feature on the bench.

Luis Diaz continues his comeback from a knee injury. Klopp hasn’t ruled out the winger being involved against Arsenal although there’s a chance he might not feature until Leeds on Monday 17 April.

What’s more, Virgil van Dijk was also training after being forced to miss the Chelsea game because of illness.