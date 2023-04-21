Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Elon Musk ‘pays’ for Stephen King’s & LeBron James’ Twitter Blue Ticks
1 hour ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
2 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner
2 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
3 hours ago Madness announce ‘C’est La Vie’ UK tour

Key Liverpool player on brink of two-match ban ahead of Tottenham Hotspur clash

Liverpool news as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 21st Apr 2023, 07:17 BST

Fabinho will be forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

The midfielder is one yellow card away from being slapped with a two-match ban which would rule him out of the clash against Tottenham Hotspur the following week.

Fabinho has been cautioned nine times in 28 Premier League appearances this season - the latest coming in the Reds’ 6-1 victory against Leeds United earlier this week for a foul on Brenden Aarasson.

Most Popular

And for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s next two games, the Brazil international with have to tread carefully. Premier League rules state that any player who received 10 yellow cards up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture will be forced to serve a two-match ban.

Should Fabinho go into the book against Forest then he’ll be sidelined for the trip to West Ham (Wednesday 26 April) and the visit of Tottenham (Sunday 30 April).

The former Monaco man could be unavailable for the encounters against Tottenham and Fulham (Wednesday 3 May) if he does not receive a caution against Forest but does in the West Ham game.

Related topics:Tottenham HotspurNottingham ForestLeeds UnitedPremier League