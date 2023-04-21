Liverpool news as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Fabinho will be forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Saturday.

The midfielder is one yellow card away from being slapped with a two-match ban which would rule him out of the clash against Tottenham Hotspur the following week.

Fabinho has been cautioned nine times in 28 Premier League appearances this season - the latest coming in the Reds’ 6-1 victory against Leeds United earlier this week for a foul on Brenden Aarasson.

And for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s next two games, the Brazil international with have to tread carefully. Premier League rules state that any player who received 10 yellow cards up to and including their team’s 32nd fixture will be forced to serve a two-match ban.

Should Fabinho go into the book against Forest then he’ll be sidelined for the trip to West Ham (Wednesday 26 April) and the visit of Tottenham (Sunday 30 April).

