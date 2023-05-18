Key Liverpool star among six players not spotted in training ahead of Aston Villa

Liverpool were put through their paces at the AXA Training Ground yesterday as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Anfield this Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have already booked their spot in the Europa League for next season but still harbour Champions League ambitions. Jurgen Klopp’s side’s run of seven successive victories has propelled them within one point of the Premier League top four. While Liverpool know it’s unlikely that they’ll leapfrog either third-placed Newcastle United or fourth-placed Manchester United, the pressure has at least applied.

Nothing short of a victory on the penultimate day of the campaign against Villa is required. And the Reds look set for an injury boost as Roberto Firmino was spotted back in training. The striker has missed the past six games because of a muscle injury but is seemingly on track to return to the match-day squad. Fans’ favourite Firmino is preparing for his final game at Anfield ahead of a summer departure and is set for a grand farewell.

However, Darwin Nunez could not be seen at the Reds’ Kirkby training base. The forward was absent from the 3-0 victory against Leicester City earlier this week because of a minor toe issue. It could be that Nunez, who has scored 15 goals this season, is not being risked in training.