Liverpool face Luton Town and one player is one booking away from being forced to serve a ban.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alexis Mac Allister will be walking a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Reds midfielder finds himself on four Premier League bookings - and is one more away from being forced to serve a one-match ban.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed from Brighton for £35 million in the summer, Mac Allister has served profusely in the number-six role for Jurgen Klopp's side. With the Argentina international's remit being to screen the defence, means that he's collected four yellow cards in 10 games.

Now it appears inevitable that Mac Allister will serve a suspension at some point as it's unlikely he'll not be booked in any of the next nine matches. Any player who earns five cautions from his side's 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition.

It means that Mac Allister heads to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town knowing that he'll have to be cautious. Yet there could be some fans hoping that the 24-year-old indeed is booked as it would mean he's available for the crunch trip to Manchester City after the international break on Saturday 25 November. If Mac Allister did go into the referee's notebook at Luton, he'd miss the following week's game against Brentford.

Mac Allister received a straight red card during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth in August. However, the Reds successfully overturned the decision and Mac Allister avoided a three-match suspension.