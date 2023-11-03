Key Liverpool star at risk of missing crunch Man City clash - here’s why
Liverpool face Luton Town and one player is one booking away from being forced to serve a ban.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Alexis Mac Allister will be walking a disciplinary tightrope when Liverpool face Luton Town on Sunday (16.30 GMT).
The Reds midfielder finds himself on four Premier League bookings - and is one more away from being forced to serve a one-match ban.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Signed from Brighton for £35 million in the summer, Mac Allister has served profusely in the number-six role for Jurgen Klopp's side. With the Argentina international's remit being to screen the defence, means that he's collected four yellow cards in 10 games.
Now it appears inevitable that Mac Allister will serve a suspension at some point as it's unlikely he'll not be booked in any of the next nine matches. Any player who earns five cautions from his side's 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition.
It means that Mac Allister heads to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town knowing that he'll have to be cautious. Yet there could be some fans hoping that the 24-year-old indeed is booked as it would mean he's available for the crunch trip to Manchester City after the international break on Saturday 25 November. If Mac Allister did go into the referee's notebook at Luton, he'd miss the following week's game against Brentford.
Mac Allister received a straight red card during Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth in August. However, the Reds successfully overturned the decision and Mac Allister avoided a three-match suspension.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently on three Premier League bookings, while Diogo Jota, Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott have been cautioned twice so far.