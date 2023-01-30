2 . Ryan Gravenberch - Loan

Revered at Ajax, the 20-year-old midfielder has failed to make any sort of impact so far at Bayern. He hasn’t started a single game in the league and averages 31 minutes per appearance this season. No doubt a highly talented individual, a loan move could see him allowed to flourish as well as giving him regular football. It could be a scenario in which all parties are satisfied, but it’s unclear whether Bayern would risk the second-half of the season without him.