With Liverpool’s midfield targets becoming increasingly expensive of snapped up by rivals, where could the Reds turn for a low-cost deal?
Liverpool’s poor run of form has certainly warranted at least a signing or two, but with just hours left in the January transfer window they don’t look likely to splash the cash.
Their January budget was apparently spent on acquiring the in-form Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, but the forward has struggled with zero goals in five games since his £35m move.
Whilst it was an exciting addition, fans were more concerned over a move for a midfielder, or two, to re-invigorate their struggling engine room. Midfield targets such as Moises Caicedo (£70m) and Enzo Fernandez (£106m) are being discussed for fees that are well out of Liverpool’s reach, as Arsenal and Chelsea look to spend big.
So what can Liverpool do? Low-cost options aren’t always a hit, but there are some options that could be considered on loan or a free transfer.
1. Saul Niguez - Loan
Signed on loan by Chelsea last season, the Spaniard was not a good fit under Thomas Tuchel. English football looked like a shock to the system for Saul, and he struggled for any sort of real game time. Once again, he’s found himself out of favour at Atletico and he could seek football elsewhere given he won’t be afforded many opportunities from now until the end of the season under the soon-to-be departed Diego Simeone.
2. Ryan Gravenberch - Loan
Revered at Ajax, the 20-year-old midfielder has failed to make any sort of impact so far at Bayern. He hasn’t started a single game in the league and averages 31 minutes per appearance this season. No doubt a highly talented individual, a loan move could see him allowed to flourish as well as giving him regular football. It could be a scenario in which all parties are satisfied, but it’s unclear whether Bayern would risk the second-half of the season without him.
3. Sander Berge - Loan
With his deal set to expire within 18 months, Sander Berge could be the target of a loan with an option to buy. If Liverpool moved for him and paid his full wages, a potential deal could be struck with the 24-year-old who Liverpool have been linked with in recent seasons. His all-round midfield style and tall 1.95m frame make him an interesting proposition.
Photo: Lexy Ilsley
4. Mahmoud Dahoud - Loan
Having managed less than 300 minutes of action so far, a shoulder injury has seen him lose his place in midfield at Dortmund. His deal also expires in the summer, so it could be a chance for him to put himself in the shop window. The 27-year-old thrives in three areas according to his stats - tackles, assists and progressive passes. All three are sorely needed in Liverpool’s midfield right now.
Photo: DeFodi Images