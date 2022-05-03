Key Villarreal man a huge doubt for Liverpool clash - but talisman will return

Liverpool aim to reach their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Arnaut Danjuma is doubtful to feature for Villarreal when they face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final second leg tonight.

The Reds hold a very healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the Estadio de la Cerámica encounter after their win at Anfield last week.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp's men are closing in on a third European Cup final in five seasons, although the Yellow Submarine aren't to be underestimated.

Liverpool will be expecting a response from Unai Emery's outfit, who knocked out Bayern Munich in the previous round.

However, Villarreal may have to upset the Reds without Danjuma.

The winger, who has scored 16 goals in 34 appearances this season, missed training yesterday and will be assessed on the morning of the game.

Emery told reporters: “Danjuma has also had some discomfort. He has not trained today with the group and tomorrow morning we will see if he is in a position to play as well."

The La Liga outwill will welcome another key player back in Gerard Moreno, though.

The forward missed the first leg against Liverpool due to a hamstring injury.

Moreno has recorded 13 goals and six assists in just 26 outings this term and will give Villarreal a big boost.