Khephren Thuram insists he is happy at Nice - despite being linked with a transfer to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old is a reported target for the Reds heading into the summer window. Jurgen Klopp is planning to sign several midfielders, with Thuram one of the latest names to emerge after the likes of Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea's Mason Mount and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch.

Thuram has made 48 appearances for Nice this season - scoring two goals and recording eight assists.

The son of former World Cup winner, Lilian, Thuram made his debut for France's senior team in March, having represented Les Bleus since under-16 level.

Nice can finish no higher than eighth in Ligue 1 this campaign, meaning they won't be playing European football in 2023-24. Thuram would therefore have to leave the Eaglets if he wanted to compete against some of the best players on the continent.

That is something Liverpool could offer the former Monaco man, having qualified for the Europa League. But speaking to L'Équipe, Thuram insists that he's not seeking a departure from Nice.

He said: “I want to progress, go on the field, have fun. For now, I'm in Nice, it's going very well, I really like the club, so I still see myself in Nice. I am very well in Nice.

“There are noises, I hear, but I'm happy in Nice, I hope to grow with this club. I would like him (Didier Digard, his coach) to stay because he brought a lot to this group when it was in a difficult period. I don't know if I tell him enough but he's someone I can never thank enough.