Football agent Kia Joorabachin has hit back at Jamie Carragher following his comments on Sky Sport’s Monday Night Football earlier this week.

Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri and the club’s board of directors have come under intense scrutiny for their running of the historic club, as fans and pundits have hit out on the poor oversight that has left the club floundering.

Speaking on Monday Night Football earlier this week, former Liverpool defender Carragher did not hold back when analysing the current situation at the club, claiming they are the ‘worst run club in England’.

He said on the Sky Sports show: “I said on this programme six to 12 months ago Everton are the worst run club in the country, and it wasn’t a flippant remark - I believed it. I’m not saying that as an ex-Liverpool player, I’m saying that as an ex-Everton fan. When I made that comment Everton got in touch with me and I actually admired it.

“Almost on the front foot trying to defend their club, and I thought okay, fair enough, you say some things in the media and people come back at you, but I didn’t think I was wrong then, and I’m not wrong when I say it now.

“You start with the owner, Farhad Moshiri, he doesn’t know what he’s doing but he’s got a lot of money. He’s put a lot of money in. He’s got a very unhealthy relationship with Kia Joorabchian, and that partnership has caused a lot of problems at Everton. Players coming in, managers getting changed left, right and centre. Why does every Everton manager fail? Why?”

Gary Neville joked that the agent would be ringing him after his comments - but the former Liverpool man claimed he has no issues picking up his phone. “I’ll be waiting for it,” insisted Carragher.

In response to those comments, agent Joorabachin hit back on TalkSport on Wednesday morning, taking aim at Carragher who he believes is ‘un-edcuated’ in matters involving the hierarchy of football clubs.

“When Simon says something, I quite respect it because he’s an educated person unlike someone like Jamie Carragher who unfortunately lives in a glass house and has no education in terms of his background when he makes a comment like Simon just did.”

Simon Jordan was the former owner and chairman of Crystal Palace in the early 2000’s and played out an interesting debate with the agent, where he suggested at one point that Joorabachin’s advice for the club to sign Carlo Ancelotti as their manaer back in 2020 was a poor decision. Jordan argued he was a ‘hollywood’ signing who began the rot at the club which has left them where they currently are.