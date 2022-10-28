Liverpool face Leeds United in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Jesse Marsch admitted he is ‘tired’ of Leeds United picking up poor results ahead of their trip to Liverpool tomorrow.

The Whites languish in the Premier League relegation zone, having not won their past seven games. That’s led to the pressure piling on Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Elland Road boss in February and guided Leeds to Premier League safety last season.

Leeds prepare to face Liverpool - who sit just eighth in the table - aiming to bounce back after a 3-2 loss to Fulham last weekend.

And head coach Marsch says he is sick of losing - and knows that the board will be in a ‘difficult situation’ if the Yorkshire outfit don’t start moving up the table.

Via the Yorkshire Post, Marsch said: “I’m actually kind of angry right now. “I’m tired of playing matches where we’re in the match and in many cases better than the opponent and walking away with nothing.

“I’m tired of not capitalising on moments when we’re the better team and I’m tired of giving away goals too cheaply. And I’m tired of not getting results we should be.

“I was 14 years a player, 13 years a coach, and I’ve never lost this much in my career. I’m sick of it.

“I’m not dumb. I understand if we don’t win games, I put them (the Leeds board) in a very difficult situation to continue to support me. So my focus is entirely on what is necessary for the next three games and you can include the Wolves match in the Carabao Cup in that as well.