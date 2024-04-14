'Not cool' - Jurgen Klopp gives Conor Bradley injury update after Liverpool loss

Conor Bradley injury news after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 17:27 BST
Conor Bradley. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Conor Bradley. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Conor Bradley. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool will get more information on Conor Bradley’s injury after he was forced off in the loss against Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ Premier League title hopes suffered a blow as they were defeated 1-0 by the Eagles at Anfield. Eberechi Eze was on target for the visitors in the 14th minute. Liverpool missed several chances in the second half and now find themselves two points behind Manchester City in the table.

To compound the Reds’ frustrations, Bradley was forced off early in the second half with a suspected ankle injury. He was replaced by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who made his first appearance in two months after a knee issue.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said on Bradley’s injury: ““Conor overstretched his foot slightly. The first moment and what Conor felt didn't look great, [but] now I heard a little bit that it’s settled quite quickly.

“I don't know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don’t know, so we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday, but it was very painful for him so that's not cool.”

