The Reds boss also gave his verdict on Chelsea’s lavish spending and the latest injury update ahead of Saturday’s match against Wolves.

LiverpoolWorld’s David Lynch was at the AXA Training Centre as Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolverhanpton Wanderers.

The Liverpool boss gave his verdict on Chelsea’s lavish spending, Diogo Jota’s imminent return to full training and hailed Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford as an example for his struggling players to follow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rashford has been revitalised under Erik ten Hag this season - scoring 18 goals in 31 matches in all competitions - following a dismal 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds are struggling to hit top form themselves this season and sit ninth in the Premier League table, but Klopp expects his players to turn it around, like United’s forward.

“Of course some players didn’t reach the level that they have reached for us consistently,” he said. “One of the best examples is Marcus Rashford, the season he had last year and this year.

“I’m not sure he can even explain it. That’s how it goes. The time between these two extremes, you have to fight through it.”