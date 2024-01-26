Klopp leaving Liverpool: Where Reds sit in PL table v Man Utd, Arsenal, Man City etc under Klopp
A look at how Liverpool have performed in the Premier League since Jurgen Klopp's arrival amid his decision to leave the club.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed his decision to walk away from Anfield at the end of the season. The German has been in charge of the Reds since October 2015, achieving a Premier League and Champions League title during that time, along with plenty of other titles.
Klopp guided Liverpool to the Carabao Cup final earlier this week, and he has decided it's as good a time as any to confirm his decision to walk away after the current season. He has said: “I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."
With Klopp's upcoming departure in mind, we have rounded up the Premier League table since Klopp's arrival to see how well the Reds have done during that time compared to their rivals. Take a look below.