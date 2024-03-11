Jurgen Klopp reckons that Liverpool's performance against Manchester City could not have been any better.

The Reds shared a 1-1 draw against Pep Guardiola's side at Anfield in the Premier League title race. The visitors took the lead through John Stone in the 23rd minute but Liverpool's response was excellent. They got level on 50 minutes through Alexis Mac Allister's penalty after Darwin Nunez was fouled by City goalkeeper Ederson.

Klopp's troops then took the game to the current champions, with Luis Diaz spurning a couple of good chances and Nunez having an effort saved. Jeremy Doku hit the post for City on 89 minutes before Liverpool had a penalty appeal turned down in stoppage-time when Mac Allister went down under a challenge from Doku.

It means the Reds are second in the table on 64 points with Arsenal ahead on goal difference while City are a point behind. And Klopp has urged Liverpool to build on their performance as they aim not only to win the Premier League but four trophies in his final season as manager.

Klopp told reporters: "On the scale I rate football games there is no higher scale than playing the best football you can play against Man City, causing City the problems we caused them today.

"I was not here in the press conference but probably Pep [Guardiola] saw it as well, that this was a different game to other games we played against them. Very often when we won it was counter-attack, quick-thinking, shots from distance. How we played through the midfield today, that was some of the best moments of my coaching career, to be honest, that we are able to do that against them.

