The right-back suffered a recurrence of a knee issue that recently ruled him out of four matches. Alexander-Arnold was withdrawn at half-time when the game was locked at one goal apiece, with the England international providing the assist for Diogo Jota's opening goal.

Now the Reds will assess Alexander-Arnold's problem. Liverpool manager Klopp told Sky Sports: "Same area in the knee. Nothing really bad but he felt it again and we have to see. We will assess it. We were made aware of it in the game so thought: 'What can we do' then Trent said 'No it's fine'. But it's not as he feels it so we had to be careful and take him off."